Racism is of France's fate, Azerbaijani MP says

Perhaps it is impossible to find a second country in the world that talks about human rights and democracy as much as France. France always wants to present itself as the number one defender of human rights in the world, to impose this image on the international community. The reality is the complete opposite. The history of France is full of such crimes. From 1830 to 1960, the calamities of the Algerians, the genocidal policy in the truest sense of the word, is a well-known fact. The French state, which destroyed more than 1.5 million Algerians as a result of the genocide, continues the same policy in various forms today. Racism has actually become an important element of French public policy. The recent brutal killing of a 17-year-old Algerian youth by the police confirms what we said. He was not just shot as a French citizen. Because he is Algerian, this incident took place on racial grounds.

Elman Nasirov, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis), said these words in his comment to local media outlets, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

Declaring that there is currently a very terrible wave of public protests in France, the deputy continued his thoughts: "Today, France is on fire and experiencing the boomerang effect of its crime against humanity. Against the backdrop of all these realities, France also talks about justice and its desire to contribute to ensuring peace and security in individual regions. In reality, it is completely the opposite. We know very well how the top political leadership of France, led by President Emmanuel Macron, supported Armenian separatism and continues to support it today. Macron is perhaps the only president in the history of the fifth republic who openly expresses his pro-Armenian character. Even in his tweets on social networks, he sometimes expressed his thoughts not in French, but in Armenian. We have not forgotten that. He is still committed to that policy today.

France is on fire, but Emmanuel Macron is enjoying himself in a huge concert hall with his wife. Another reality is that it is no secret to anyone how the freedom of speech and press is brutally suppressed in France, which talks about justice, democracy, and human rights day and night. Let's not go too far, these days the employees of "Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting" CJSC faced such cruelty in France, a brutal behavior against freedom of speech and press. Our journalists got minor injuries, their cameras were broken and they were threatened with death when they tried to get the cameras back. And this happened not in any underdeveloped African country, but in France and its streets, which has declared itself as the harbinger of democracy.

All of what we have said leads to the conclusion that there is no point in expecting a fair position of France today in any region, in relation to any international incident, any international security issue. Also, France does not have the moral right to express such a position. The French state, which has a history rich in genocides, supports separatism even today and makes racism the main direction of its state policy, has no moral right to talk about peace, security, tranquility, coexistence and tolerance. Racism seems to be the only signature of this state," the MP concluded.

