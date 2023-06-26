US European Command welcomes contribution of Azerbaijani Army to enhancing European security

26 June 2023 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

The US European Command welcomes the contribution of the Azerbaijan Army to strengthening European security on the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, the US European Command tweeted, Azernews reports.

"We salute Azerbaijani forces’ contributions to enhancing European security," the command said.

The formation of the national army, founded during the time of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first democratic republic in the East, has reached the modern stage on the basis of the principle of historical continuity in a newly independent country. Separate Azerbaijani corps formed the legal basis of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic Army on June 26, 1918.

---

