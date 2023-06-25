Azerbaijani military personnel illegally arrested in Armenia to be released immediately

25 June 2023 18:08 (UTC+04:00)

The ombudsman's office has issued appeals to the international community for the immediate release of our servicemen captured and illegally imprisoned in Armenia, Azernews reports, citing Ombudsman.

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva says:

"We are in regular contact with the Baku office of the International Committee of the Red Cross and demand to ensure the rights of our soldiers illegally detained and tortured in Armenia. Their inhumane treatment is contrary to international law".

According to Ombudsman, Azerbaijan is fulfilling all its international obligations in relation to the Armenians detained while attempting to commit sabotage in the country.

"We regularly bring this issue to the attention of the leadership of the World Association of Ombudsmen and all regional and international organizations of which we are members. We demand that they strongly protest the situation with the Azerbaijani military," Aliyeva added.

