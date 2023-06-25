Meetings held with advanced defense industry companies on renewal of ship fleet, Vice Admiral says

25 June 2023 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

The ship fleet of the Azerbaijani Navy will be updated, new reconnaissance systems will be purchased.

Azerbaijani Navy commander, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov told media, Azernews reports.

According to him, meetings are being held with advanced defense industry companies on the renewal of the ship's fleet, the acquisition of system, surveillance, intelligence, and communications.

"Some of the projects named will be phased in in the near future," the Vice Admiral said.

