Azerbaijan attends online meeting with German energy companies

23 June 2023 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

An online meeting was held between the Ministry of Energy and German energy companies, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry.

Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov and representative of the German Green Transition Business Platform Andreas Chollet made an opening speech at the online meeting.

Then, Deputy Director of AREA under the Ministry of Energy Aygun Zeynalova gave detailed information about the projects implemented in connection with the transition to green energy in our country.

At the meeting, reports of representatives of German companies on decarbonization, green hydrogen, green economy, and green energy were heard, and participants' questions were answered.

At the end, it was agreed to continue the meetings between the parties in this direction.

---

