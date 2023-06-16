Azerbaijani border guards destroy Armenian post in retaliation of recent provocation [VIDEO]

16 June 2023 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia committed yesterday a provocation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in the direction of Zangilan.

According to the information received from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, first fire was opened at the border guards from small arms, and then mortars and loitering ammunition were used.

In response to these actions, the Azerbaijani border guards destroyed the post from where the provocation was carried out by the Armenian military.

Azernews presents the footage in which Armenia's military post is razed to the ground:

