Russian President replaces Ambassador to Azerbaijan

14 June 2023 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Mikhail Yevdokimov Ambassador to Azerbaijan, dismissing Mikhail Bocharnikov from this post, Azernews reports.

The relevant decrees of the head of the Russian Federation are published on the official portal of legal information.

Mikhail Bocharnikov has been the Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan since 2018.

Mikhail Evdokimov was born in 1959. He has the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary. Since 2011, he has served as director of the first department of the CIS countries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, responsible for multilateral cooperation in the association area.

In 1981 he graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University) of the USSR Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Since the same year, he has been working in the system of the Foreign Ministry in various diplomatic positions in the central office and abroad.

In 1996-1997, he headed a section of the Department of Economic Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, in 1997-2001 he served as a senior adviser to the Permanent Mission of Russia to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva.

In 2001-2002, he worked as the head of a section of the Department for European Cooperation of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in 2002-2011 - as deputy director of the same department.

In May-November 2011, he held the position of Deputy Director, and since November 2011 - Director of the First Department of the CIS countries.

In 2018, M. Evdokimov was awarded the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

Speaks English and French.

---

Rena Murshud is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz