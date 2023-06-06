Sultan of Oman sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

6 June 2023 22:33 (UTC+04:00)

Sultan of Oman Haytham bin Tariq Al Said has sent a letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

We are pleased to extend our sincere felicitations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

We take this opportunity to wish you happiness and good health, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity.

Haitham bin Tariq Al Said

Sultan of Oman

---

