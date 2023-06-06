Governors-General of Australia sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day
Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia David John Hurley has sent a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to you, the Government and the people of Azerbaijan my warmest wishes, together with those of the Australian Government and people.
May I express my confidence that the friendly relations between our two countries will continue to prosper in the coming year.
Yours sincerely,
David John Hurley,
Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia
---
