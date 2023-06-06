President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to King of Sweden on occasion of country's national holiday

6 June 2023 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden on the occasion of Sweden's national holiday.

The letter reads:

Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am happy to extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you to all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Sweden.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of Sweden everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

---

