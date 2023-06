3 June 2023 18:44 (UTC+04:00)

A swearing-in ceremony of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has got underway in Ankara.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending the ceremony.

To be updated...

