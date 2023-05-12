AZERNEWS releases another print issue

12 May 2023 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on May 12.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "National Leader's political path taught in Egyptian schools"; "Turkiye elections: expert says Erdogan likely to prevail"; "Azerbaijan expands its influence in Balkans and beyond"; "Great start for Great Return to Karabakh: along the path of National Leader " etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.