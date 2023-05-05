AZERNEWS releases another print issue

5 May 2023 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on May 5.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as

"Expert says prospects of Armenia's peace negotiation looks more elusive"; "F1: Motosport fans gather in

Baku for one-of-a-kind experience "; " National Mugham Competition wraps up"; "In March 2023, Azerbaijan came out on top in terms of oil supplies to Italy " etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.