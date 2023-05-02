Two people detained for smuggling 112 kg of drugs from Iran

2 May 2023 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

The Main Department for Combating Drugs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan during a special operation in the Garadagh district of Baku confiscated a total of 112 kg of narcotic substances, Azernews reports citing the ministry's press service.

"During the operation, Baku residents Rovshan Zamanov and Royal Baloglanov were detained. When examining their car and their places of residence, 112 kg of drugs belonging to both persons were found, including 30 kg of heroin, 52 kg of dried marijuana, 30 kg of methamphetamine and 2 units of electronic weights," the statement says.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Rovshan Zamanov and Royal Baloglanov took drugs from a cache in the territory located in the border part of the Imishli region through an Iranian citizen named Khady.

A criminal case has been opened on the fact under the relevant article of the Criminal Code, a preventive measure in the form of arrest has been taken against both detainees, and operational measures are underway.

Recall that earlier, due to search operation conducted by Azerbaijan's Internal Ministry employees 16 people involved in the propaganda of religious radicalism and other subversive activities in Azerbaijan financed through the sale of drugs have been detained. The goal of those who carried out the tasks of the religious-political centers, controlled mainly from Iran, was to make drug addicts and others the instrument of their nefarious intentions.

