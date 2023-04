18 April 2023 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Salyan district.

The President and the First Lady visited a statue of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Salyan.

President Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and laid flowers at the statue.

