Azerbaijani, Israeli foreign ministers meeting in Tel Aviv

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen have kicked off a meeting, Azernews reports per Cohen’s Twitter.

“History! I am currently hosting the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan @Bayramov_Jeyhun at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. For the first time after 30 years of relations between the countries, an Azerbaijani ambassador will arrive in Israel and a permanent embassy will be opened. Welcome to Israel,” he tweeted.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov embarked on official visits to Israel and Palestine on March 28.

Within the framework of the visit, on March 29-30, Bayramov is scheduled to hold meetings with high-level representatives of both countries, as well as participate in the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel.

