President Ilham Aliyev: The entire infrastructure of the city of Lachin is being rebuilt

28 March 2023 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

“The entire infrastructure of the city of Lachin is being rebuilt – water lines, sewage lines, electricity lines, roads, all internal roads of the city of Lachin are being rebuilt,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he received Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President in Lachin district, which is included in East Zangezur economic region.

The president emphasized that the city of Lachin would become one of the most beautiful cities not only in Azerbaijan but also in the world.

“We are now carrying out large-scale construction work on all the liberated lands. We are doing it and will continue to do this work at our own expense,” the Azerbaijani president pointed out.

