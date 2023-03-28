President: New governance model should be applied to all other parts of our country

28 March 2023 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

It is possible to say that after this appointment, my special representatives will be working in most of the liberated districts, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President in Lachin District, which is included in East Zangezur economic region.

“At the same time, a new governance method should and is already being applied to these territories. In the future, this new governance model should be applied to all other parts of our country. So this is both major construction work and a new governance method. I am sure that this will greatly contribute to the comprehensive development not only of the liberated areas but also of our country as a whole,” the head of state added.

