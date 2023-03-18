President: No one should forget results of the Second Karabakh War

18 March 2023 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

“We showed the strength and high moral qualities of the Azerbaijani people on the battlefield for 44 days. Not a single person deserted our Army. According to the latest information, there were not 10,000 but 11,000 deserters in the Armenian army,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday in the Talish village of the Tartar district.

The President of Azerbaijan underlined that no one should forget the results of the Second Karabakh War and everyone should accept the new realities. “No one should forget that our lands had been under occupation for 30 years, and these important factors for the future peace agreement should not be forgotten,” the head of state added.



