President: Much effort made to make us start cooperating with Armenia during occupation

18 March 2023 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

“So much effort was made to make us start cooperating with Armenia during the occupation. The people and the state of Azerbaijan overcame all those attempts by showing strong will,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday in the Talish village of the Tartar district.

Saying that “our cause is the cause of justice,” the head of state added: “during the occupation, I repeatedly said that if the issue is not resolved peacefully, we will liberate our native lands from the invaders through war.”

