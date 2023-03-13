NAM Parliamentary Network & ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly ink MoU

13 March 2023 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Chair of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Sahiba Gafarova and Secretary-General of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Siti Rozaimeriyanty Dato Haji Abdul Rahman signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Azernews reports.

The document was signed on the sidelines of the working visit of the Azerbaijani parliamentarians to Bahrain's Manama city.

During the event, Rahman hailed the cooperation with Azerbaijan and reminded that the Azerbaijani parliament was granted the status of observer in the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in 2022. Further, he highly praised Azerbaijan's NAM chairmanship and emphasized the importance the international community attaches to cooperation with the organization.

In turn, Gafarova underscored the network's interest in cooperation with inter-parliamentary entities, emphasizing the broad international support for the significant initiatives brought forth by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as the Chair of the NAM.

She also gave detailed information about the network's growing cooperation with other inter-parliamentary organizations, noting that it already has observer status in three inter-parliamentary organizations: the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Union of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Arab Parliament.

Azerbaijan joined the NAM in 2011. With the unanimous decision of the NAM leaders of 2016, Azerbaijan was elected as the chair of the NAM for the period of 2019-2022.

Last year, NAM member states unanimously decided to extend Azerbaijan’s chairmanship for one more year until late 2023.

--

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz