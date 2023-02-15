Leyla Aliyeva visits social service institution for children with disabilities [PHOTO]

15 February 2023 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited the social service institution for children with disabilities No. 2 in Absheron District's Saray village, Azernews reports per her Instagram account.

As part of her visit, Aliyeva met the staff of the institution and children with disabilities and got acquainted with the living conditions provided to them.

