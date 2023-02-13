Baku Metropolitan CJSC, Legalize LLC ink memorandum [PHOTO]

13 February 2023 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

On February 7, 2023, a memorandum on joint cooperation was signed between Baku Metropolitan Closed Joint Stock Company and Legalize LLC. According to the memorandum, joint training will be organized for various institutions and organizations, as well as all interested parties, taking advantage of the experience of the Training Center of Baku Metropolitan CJSC.

In this regard, it is planned to organize various projects, training, as well as training based on specific orders according to the needs of corporate clients, using the extensive technical and educational opportunities of the Training Center, as well as the rich organizational and practical experience in various and multi-profile fields.

At the initial stage of cooperation, it is planned to organize training on human resources management and labor law.

Professional experts and specialists will be involved in training within the framework of joint cooperation. Participants who have successfully completed the training will be provided with a certificate.

