AZERNEWS releases another print issue

10 February 2023 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 10 February.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "Spokesperson:Attack on Tehran embassy preplanned"; "Azerbaijani Speaker, Egyptian premier mull bilateral ties"; "Humanitarian aid reaches Turkiye following instructions by Azerbaijan's First Lady"; "Erdogan thanks President Ilham Aliyev & First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for standing by Turkiye" etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.