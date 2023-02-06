Azerbaijan registers 3 new COVID-19 cases, 5 recoveries

6 February 2023 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan registered 3 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Azernews reports, citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on February 6.

Some 5 patients have recovered and 0 patients have died in the reporting period.

Up until now, 828,085 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,816 of them have recovered, and 10,096 people have died. Currently, 173 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, around 619 tests have been carried out in the country to reveal COVID-19 cases.

No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

Totally, up until now, 13,943,868 vaccine doses were administered, 5,402,706 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,877,327 people – the second dose, 3,398,507 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 265,328 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

