Iran objects to Azerbaijan's appeals to NAM, CICA over embassy attack

Iran has objected to the draft communiqués and statements submitted by Azerbaijan to the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and to the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) immediately after the embassy attack, Azernews reports per the Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, following the terrorist attack on the embassy in Tehran on January 27, Azerbaijan has submitted to relevant international organizations and platforms documents for condemnation of the brutality as well as for the identification, and prompt punishment of the organizers and perpetrators of the act.

Notably, around 100 countries and the secretariats of a number of international organizations have condemned the terror act since January 27, emphasizing the need for punishment of the perpetrators.

The ministry noted that Iran has tried to prevent the terror attack from being widely exposed at the international level in the international organizations of which it is a member and in which decisions are based on consensus.

In addition, Iran has appealed to numerous countries for support of its position in the aforementioned organizations, but support for Iran's position was given only by Syria and India among the 120 countries in the Non-Aligned Movement.

The ministry stated that the three countries mainly relied on a claim that terror attacks in individual countries were not condemned by the Non-Aligned Movement before and bilateral issues between these countries were not brought to international platforms such as NAM. However, the ministry recalled that NAM has, in many cases, adopted a number of documents condemning the terror attacks that occurred in its member states and emphasizing the protection of diplomatic missions.

Further, the ministry expressed its condemnation of this provocative step of Iran, urging it to comply with its international obligations.

It was noted that Azerbaijan will use all relevant international platforms to widely condemn the terror act against its embassy and have perpetrators of the act punished.

