Azerbaijan defuses another 467 ha from mines in de-occupied Karabakh

30 January 2023 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

From 23 to 28 January 2023, a total of 467 hectares of land was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances in territories liberated from occupation, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

During mine clearance operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, 5 anti-tank mines, and 62 unexploded ordnances were discovered and defused. According to ANAMA, 467 ha of land was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances.

Armenia planted land mines in Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30-year-long occupation but also just days before abandoning the Azerbaijani lands, as envisaged in the trilateral declaration, to cause human casualties.

Civilians and military personnel are frequently maimed or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated regions.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

