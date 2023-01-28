Israel-Azerbaijan Int'l association condemns terrorist attack on embassy in Tehran

28 January 2023 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

The Israel-Azerbaijan AzIz International Association has appealed to international organizations in connection with the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran on January 27, Azernews reports.

The association expressed condolences to the Azerbaijani people in connection with the death of an embassy employee as a result of the terrorist attack, called on the international community and organizations to take a fair position regarding the situation in the region, fight against crimes against humanity, and take urgent legal and political measures.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz