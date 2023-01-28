World stands in full solidarity with Azerbaijan, condemning terror attack on Tehran embassy

28 January 2023 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan has been receiving messages of sympathy from foreign states over the act of terror against its embassy in Tehran, which killed one security officer and wounded two, Azernews reports.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry has expressed deep condolences to the government and people of Azerbaijan over the attack.

"The ministry expresses the solidarity of the Kingdom with the government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in particular, rejects all forms of violence directed against diplomatic missions and their employees, expresses condolences to the family of the deceased, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement said.

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu also condemned the attack on his Twitter page.

"Any act of violence against any diplomatic mission is completely unacceptable. I extend my deepest condolences to the family of the victim and wish a speedy recovery to those who were wounded," the minister said.

Stating that such acts are unacceptable, the Netherlands also condemned the violent attack.

"Any attack against diplomatic missions and personnel is completely unacceptable. Our condolences to the family of the victim and we wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured," the foreign ministry said.

Similarly, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) strongly condemned the attack, noting the necessity of ensuring the protection of diplomatic missions.

"The UAE strongly condemns such criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability. It is necessary to ensure the protection of diplomatic missions in accordance with the norms and charters governing diplomatic missions," the statement reads.

Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the terrorist act, expressing the Kingdom's solidarity with friendly Azerbaijan and its people on this difficult day and calling for respect for the inviolability of the diplomatic mission and punishment of the perpetrators.

The Swiss embassy in Baku expressed its condolences on its Facebook page.

"Following today’s attack at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, which caused the tragic death of an employee and left two people wounded, the Swiss embassy in Baku expresses its sincere condolences and wishes a speedy recovery to the wounded," the publication said.

"Montenegro strongly condemns the attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran. Acts of violence against diplomatic missions cannot be tolerated. We offer our condolences to the victim's family," the country's foreign ministry tweeted.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry also expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan, saying that the government received with concern the news, and recalled the principle of inviolability of diplomatic missions under international law and the importance of protecting their facilities.

The Brazilian government expressed its solidarity with the government and people of Azerbaijan, as well as with the families of the victims.

The Czech Republic also expressed its strong condemnation of the attack, noting that any attack on diplomatic missions is unacceptable.

Sweden condemned the attack and expressed its condolences.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said the country is deeply saddened by the attack.

"We express our condolences to the family of the deceased and pray for a speedy recovery of the wounded. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people of Azerbaijan at this sad moment", the ministry tweeted.

The spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Oleg Nikolenko, stated that Ukraine strongly condemns the attack and offered its sincere condolences to the loved ones of the victim, and a speedy recovery to the wounded.

"We strongly condemn today's attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran. There is no justification for violence aimed at diplomatic missions. Condolences to the government and people of Azerbaijan, our thoughts are with those affected and their families in these difficult moments", the Croatian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

Further, Director of the Department for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia of the German Foreign Ministry Matthias Luttenberg expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the man killed in the attack.

"Attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable! The circumstances of this crime must be investigated as soon as possible," Luttenberg wrote.

Qatar strongly condemned the attack and expressed its condolences.

"Qatar expresses its strong condemnation of the attack that targeted the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Iranian capital Tehran, which led to the death of the chief of the security service and two wounded, and the firm position of Qatar rejecting violence. The ministry expresses its condolences to the families of the victims," the country's foreign ministry said.

The Japanese embassy in Baku also posted an Instagram publication in connection with the terrorist attack and expressed its sincere condolences.

The embassy of Greece condemned the attack in a Twitter post.

"We're appalled by today's armed attack against the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Iran. The inviolability of diplomatic missions is a fundamental principle of international law. Our hearts and minds go with the families of the victims," the embassy tweeted.

"The perpetrators must be brought to justice. We express our condolences to Azerbaijan and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the message reads.

Attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable, Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said.

Further, the Polish Foreign Ministry extended its condolences to the family of the deceased and sympathy to the injured and their families.

France condemned the attack and expressed condolences as well.

"We express our condolences to the family of the deceased. Any attack on diplomats and the diplomatic corps is unacceptable. We call on the Iranian authorities to protect foreign diplomats in the country and investigate this attack in accordance with their authority," the country's foreign ministry said.

Oman's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack and affirmed the Sultanate's firm position in rejecting any action targeting diplomatic missions and destabilizing security and stability.

