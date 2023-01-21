Azerbaijan increases amount of authorized capital of ANAMA following presidential decree

21 January 2023 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

The amount of the authorized capital of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has been increased.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant decree in this regard.

According to the decree, the authorized capital of the agency has been set at AZN2,209,512.9 ($1,299,713.46).

Previously, the initial authorized capital of the agency was AZN100,000 ($58,820).

---

