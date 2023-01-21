Azerbaijan increases amount of authorized capital of ANAMA following presidential decree
The amount of the authorized capital of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has been increased.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant decree in this regard.
According to the decree, the authorized capital of the agency has been set at AZN2,209,512.9 ($1,299,713.46).
Previously, the initial authorized capital of the agency was AZN100,000 ($58,820).
---
