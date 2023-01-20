National Library commemorates memory of Black January victims [PHOTO]

20 January 2023 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani National Library has hosted a memorable event dedicated to the Black January tragedy of 1990, Azernews reports.

At the event, the memory of martyrs, who died for Azerbaijan's independence, was commemorated with a minute of silence.

The National Library director, Professor Karim Tahirov emphasized that hundreds of innocent people lost their lives in the January 20, 1990, tragedy.

"This genocide anniversary is also remembered as a day of pride for Azerbaijan. For the sake of the prosperity of our country, our soldiers, who took part in both the first and second Karabakh wars, as well as other battles, followed the example of the martyrs of January 20. As a result of the bravery of the Azerbaijani soldiers, the lands of Karabakh were freed from occupation. A large number of events are being held at embassies both in Azerbaijan and abroad in connection with the 33rd anniversary of the January 20 tragedy," he said.

Deputy Director for Scientific Affairs and Library and Information Service Adiba Ismayilova spoke about the terrible act committed against the Azerbaijani people 33 years ago and innocent victims.

"After the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev came to power, the events of January 20 gained political value, and today the successful policy of the Great Leader is being successfully implemented by President Ilham Aliyev. Thanks to this, the Azerbaijani people are today recognized as a victorious nation all over the world," said Ismayilova.

Then Sayyara Mammadli, an employee of the National Library, presented her poem about January 20 to the participants.

Pupils of Mammad Rahim secondary school No. 7 of Sabail district recited a poem about the tragedy. Books were presented to the students by the director of the National Library.

The event participants also watched documentaries and got acquainted with the electronic database called "January 20 - Day of Sadness and National Pride". They also viewed a traditional book fair, which included books and articles published in periodicals that reflect the events of Bloody January.

Thirty-three years have passed since the 20 January tragedy, which is the symbol of the struggle for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Azerbaijani people.

On the night of January 19, 1990, the Soviet army opened massive fires from all available weapons at civil protesters in Baku, who were calling for an end to the negative developments in Karabakh.

As a result of the crime, 147 people were killed, 800 people were wounded and five people went missing. Hundreds of buildings were destroyed and citizens suffered huge material losses along with psychological trauma.

