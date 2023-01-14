Azerbaijan amends constitutional law on ombudsperson's salary

14 January 2023 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Azerbaijani Ombudsperson will not receive a two-month salary when on vacation, Azernews reports.

At the same time, the official salary of the human rights commissioner was increased from AZN2,230 ($1,310) to AZN3,060 ($1,800).

The decision is stated in the Constitutional Law on Amendments to Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Law "On Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan" signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Article 16.6 has been repealed.

This constitutional law entered into force on January 1, 2023.

