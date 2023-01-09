Heavy snowfall creates winter wonderland in Shusha [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

Heavy snowfall creates a winter wonderland in Shusha city, Azernews reports.

The cultural capital reigns truly majestic in the wintertime. The city has some breathtaking views during the snowy season.

The height of the snow cover that fell on the night of January 8 reached 14-15 centimeters.

Snowfall has not affected traffic on the roads. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure traffic safety.

Founded by Panahali Khan in 1752, Shusha is replete with historical marvels exuding the epitome of the country's history. In 2022, the city celebrated its 270th anniversary.

The ancient monuments in Shusha offer an insight into the city's history and culture.

Azerbaijan's cultural capital is home to some fascinating sights like Shusha Castle, Bulbul's House-Museum, Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, etc.

Considering its historical and cultural significance, the city of Shusha has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2023.

Major work is carried out to restore historical, cultural, and religious sights in the city liberated from almost three decades of the Armenian occupation.

Now Azerbaijan is determined to bring back life to the formerly occupied territories and to turn the city into a major cultural and tourism center.

Photo Credits: Azertag

