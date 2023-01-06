Azerbaijan simplifies work permit for foreigners in Karabakh

6 January 2023 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Qabil Ashirov

The work permit for foreign citizens working in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan will be extended up to two years, Azernews reports, citing Vusal Huseynov of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan.

He noted that the work permit for foreigners working in those territories will be extended not for one year, but for two years, and the period for considering applications will be 5 working days.

With a new amendment to the Migration Code of Azerbaijan, from 2023, the labor migration quota will not apply to foreigners involved in labor activities in the territories liberated from occupation for a period of 5 years.

