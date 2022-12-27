Russia extradites five Azerbaijani citizens on wanted list

27 December 2022 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

Five Azerbaijani citizens, who were on the most wanted list, have been extradited to the country, Azernews reports, citing Prosecutor-General's Office.

In keeping with the Minsk Convention on Legal Aid and Legal Relations in Civil, Family and Criminal Cases, the Russian Prosecutor-General's Office granted the petitions of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office for the extradition of citizens Aydin Azizov, Mirsadig Askarov, Farid Bagirov, Punhan Hasanov, Taleh Yusifov.

According to the office, as envisaged by Azerbaijan's Criminal Code, due to reasonable suspicions, the mentioned persons were brought to trial and got on the most wanted list of fugitives.

On December 21, those persons, accompanied by a special convoy of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice, were transported from Russia to Azerbaijan.

