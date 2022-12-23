Baku, Moscow mull regional situation amid Armenia's refusal of trilateral meeting

23 December 2022 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

Yerevan refused to participate in the trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian foreign ministers scheduled for December 23 in Moscow, Azernews reports.

In their turn, the Azerbaijani and Russian foreign ministers have expressed their regret about Armenia's refusal to participate in the negotiations.

"We regret the decision of Yerevan not to participate in the meeting of the FMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia scheduled for 23 December in Moscow to discuss the preparation of a peace treaty," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov discussed on the phone the current situation in the region and on the Lachin road, including issues related to the implementation of trilateral statements.

Bayramov pointed out that Azerbaijan guarantees the safety of the movement of citizens, vehicles, and cargo on the Lachin road in accordance with its obligations, and that the road is open as the International Committee of the Red Cross has shown in its videos.

At the same time, it was emphasized that the peaceful protest of Azerbaijani activists was aimed at the illegal economic activities of Armenians in the territories of Azerbaijan. He also noted the importance to fulfill the demands of the protesters about the prevention of military provocations.

The Azerbaijani official emphasized that despite the creation of all conditions for the use of the road for humanitarian purposes, Armenia and the persons who present themselves as "representatives" of the Armenian residents in Azerbaijan prevent the population from using the road and thereby artificially create the impression of a deterioration in the humanitarian situation.

During the telephone conversation, views were also exchanged on current issues of the cooperation agenda between the two states and other areas of mutual interest.

