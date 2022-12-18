Azerbaijan, Belarus eye dev't of bilateral relations

18 December 2022 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Belarusian сounterpart Sergei Aleinik discussed prospects for further development of bilateral relations in a phone conversation on December 15, Azernews reports per the ministry.

Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated his colleague on his recent appointment and wished him success in future activities. He invited the Belarusian minister to visit Azerbaijan.

In his turn, Aleinik emphasized the strategic dialogue and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

During the talks, the parties commended the high level of multidimensional relations between the two countries.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus were established on June 11, 1993. The two countries are cooperating in various sectors of the economy, such as agriculture, transport, remote sensing services, etc.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $273.1 million for January-September 2022, including Azerbaijan’s exports to Belarus for $84.4 million and imports for $188.7 million. In 2021 Azerbaijani-Belarus trade turnover reached $424.5 million.

