UK is strongest player in Azerbaijan's FDI – FM [PHOTO]

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with UK's Ambassador to the country Fergus Auld, the Foreign Ministry told Trend on December 9.

The sides praised the Azerbaijan-UK cooperation both in bilateral and multilateral frameworks, as well as discussed collaboration issues in energy, transport, transit, education, and other fields.

The officials emphasized that the economic progress achieved between the two countries is of particular significance. They also outlined that the UK is the strongest player in Azerbaijan's foreign direct investment (FDI).

The minister briefed the ambassador on the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, as well as on the reconstruction activities in the liberated territories. He also underscored the landmine threat in Karabakh and Armenia's failure to fulfill its obligations under trilateral statements and agreements.

Auld commended the close partnership between Azerbaijan and the UK, which has been established since Azerbaijan's independence. He noted that successful cooperation between the two countries has great prospects in renewable energy, education, high technology, and a number of other areas. The ambassador pointed out Azerbaijan's significant contribution to the energy security of Europe. Auld stressed that the UK's support in removing the landmines will continue.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

