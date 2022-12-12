Azerbaijan launches campaign to promote Universal Declaration of Human Rights

12 December 2022 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

On December 9, Head of Mission at UNHCR Azerbaijan Guido Ambroso said that Azerbaijan is launching an annual campaign dedicated to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), Azernews reports.

Ambroso made the remark at an event in Baku designed to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UDHR's adoption.

He emphasized that this declaration is the most frequently translated document.

"The declaration covers universal rights, which brings us closer to a more equal and inclusive world," Ambroso explained.

He also mentioned that this document provides an opportunity to establish economic and cultural rights.

"Thanks to this declaration, the dignity of millions of people was preserved and the foundations of a more just world were laid," he added.

For many years, Armenia committed an ethnic cleansing policy towards Azerbaijanis. In 1948-1952, 150,000 Azerbaijanis were made to leave their homes, according to the website of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

This was an integral part of the hostile policy of Armenia, along with historical falsifications, distortions, changing of the historical names of Azerbaijani lands, and transformation of Armenia into a mono-ethnic state.

Besides, 250,000 Azerbaijanis were expelled from their native lands and became refugees as a result of the latest ethnic cleansing perpetrated against Azerbaijanis in the territory of Armenia in 1988, as the Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan emerged.

