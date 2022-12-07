Naming tanker after me - initiative of President Ilham Aliyev - Azerbaijani Academic

7 December 2022 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

This is a very happy day, a famous Azerbaijani oil scientist and geologist, First Vice-president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade told reporters on December 7, Trend reports.

Yusifzade made the remark commenting on President Ilham Aliyev's initiative to name a local tanker after him.

“This day is a celebration for me. The participation of our esteemed President Ilham Aliyev in the commissioning ceremony of the tanker named after me was a great gift for me,” the scientist said.

"Naming this tanker after me was the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev. The head of state made this proposal on my 90th birthday and today he took part in the ceremony of launching the vessel," he added.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended a ceremony to launch the “Academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade” tanker built at Baku Shipyard by the order of the “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Closed Joint-Stock Company (ASCO) on December 7.

