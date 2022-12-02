AZERNEWS releases another print issue

2 December 2022 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 2 December.

The new edition includes articles: Azerbaijani parliament calls France out on its own imperilist history; Azerbaijan, Algeria ink accord on oil & gas cooperation; Azerbaijan implements successful projects to strengthen ties along Middle Corridor; National film submitted for long Oscar list, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

