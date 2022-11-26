Azerbaijan has crucial place not only in S. Caucasus, but also worldwide – Institute for European Studies of Brussels University

26 November 2022 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has a crucial place not only in the South Caucasus, but also in the whole world, participant of the international conference – "Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economics", Senior Associate Researcher at the Institute for European Studies of Brussels University (VUB) Koert Debeuf said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"The country also plays an important role as a reliable economic partner," he noted.

Debeuf pointed out that Azerbaijan's role and position would increase even further on the global scale.

On November 25, an international conference titled "Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economics" was held at ADA University in Baku.

The event was attended by representatives of top influential think tanks of the US, Belgium, Bulgaria, the UK, France, Israel, Switzerland, Italy, Georgia, Canada, Egypt, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia and Türkiye.

The conference participants discussed the Middle Corridor's security aspects and the economic potential of the region. In this regard, the guests exchanged views on the significance of the Zangazur corridor, new transport opportunities that the East-West corridor will create, and the expansion and diversification of international cargo traffic.

