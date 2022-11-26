UN Resident Coordinator talks conditions at women penitentiaries in Azerbaijan

26 November 2022 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Conditions that meet modern standards have been created in Azerbaijan's women's penitentiary No.4, said UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva during a gender equality event that was organized at penitentiary, Trend reports.

According to her, good conditions have been created for the detainees, in particular, she noted good opportunities for them to get professional training, while serving time.

"The skills gained will assist the convicted women in their new lives after serving their sentences,"Andreeva stated.

The UN official said that the event is taking place within the 16-day cycle of the events arranged jointly with the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan. A number of the country's regions are also going to be visited within these events.

---

