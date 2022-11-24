ANAS sets up commission within Great Return program

24 November 2022 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

A commission has been established at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) in connection with the 1st State Program of the Great Return, Azernews reports via the decision of the ANAS Presidium.

The aim of the commission, chaired by ANAS's President Isa Habibbayli, is to develop an action plan based on the tasks assigned to the academy within the state program.

Habibbayli noted that the activities within the program are a logical continuation of the large-scale construction work being carried out in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, an ideal roadmap for achieving strategic goals, as well as measures that will be implemented in the future.

Meanwhile, the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs said that the program envisages the participation of the committee in the implementation of a number of measures in priority areas of activity as both the main and additional executive agency.

The committee also conducts a survey among former IDPs, takes the necessary measures to determine the number of families who will return to their native lands, and studies their social status and employment opportunities. The data obtained is entered into a single online information database of the committee.

Besides, the committee carries out work to inform the population, and addresses technical and organizational issues of the return.

“It can be said with confidence that the implementation of the state program will speed up the return of former IDPs to their native lands, create favorable conditions for the rapid revival of the liberated territories, and their integration into the socio-economic life of the country,” the committee added.

