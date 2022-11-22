Iran spokesman underscores positive dynamics in Azerbaijani-Iranian ties

22 November 2022 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

Iran's relations with its neighbors, including Azerbaijan, are based on the principle of mutual respect, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani said at a press conference in Tehran on November 21, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

According to Kanaani, Iran attaches importance to issues of cooperation with neighboring countries.

"Iran's policy in relations with Azerbaijan is to pay attention to the nuances of joint action and avoid controversial issues. Recently, we have received positive messages in bilateral relations with Azerbaijan," he said.

After liberating its lands from the Armenian occupation in the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control over the 132-km-long section of the Azerbaijani-Iranian border. The re-establishment of control over the state border opened up new prospects for deeper cooperation between the two countries.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran in 2021 stood at $440.8 million.

