Azerbaijani, Israeli defense ministers mull bolstering cooperation

20 November 2022 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

A telephone conversation was held between Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the information, the parties discussed issues of strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The Israeli minister thanked Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov for the decision of official Baku to open an embassy in Tel Aviv.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz