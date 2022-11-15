National Olympic Committee: Rise to Sports Olympus [PHOTO]

15 November 2022 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has taken its worthy place among the world's sporting nations.

Some of the nation's best sportsmen successfully represent the country at the international level.

Their crowning achievements are forever inscribed in the history of national sport.

Since 1992, Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee has worked purposefully and consistently for the dynamic development of sports in the country.

Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, who has headed the committee since 1997, Azerbaijan has witnessed a rapid development of the Olympic movement.

Much attention is being shown in Azerbaijan to holding international sports competitions.

Major sports events including the first European Games (2015), Islamic Solidarity Games (2017), and the European Youth Olympic Festival (2019) were organized in Azerbaijan.

In 2015, the first European Games were held in Azerbaijan with 10,000 athletes from 50 European countries. The competition involved 11 sports facilities in Baku and one in Mingachevir.

Azerbaijani athletes won 56 medals, including 21 gold, 15 silver, and 20 bronze, taking 2nd place in terms of the number of medals.

Furthermore, the country hosted the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, where the Azerbaijani team secured a total of 162 medals (75 gold, 50 silver, and 37 bronze).

Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC) marks its 30th anniversary this year.

A solemn ceremony dedicated to the 30th anniversary has been held at Gulustan Palace in Baku, Azernews reports.

First, Farah Aliyeva, head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues read the congratulatory letter of the President of Azerbaijan, head of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev.

The letter said that the National Olympic Committee has made every effort for Azerbaijan to fully realize its sports potential.

NOC has covered a glorious path that has been rich in achievements and, not limiting its work only to participation in the Olympic Games, has made a commendable contribution to the endorsement of Olympic ideals and dynamic development of sports in the country.

President of the European Olympic Committees and the Greek Olympic Committee Spyros Capralos also delivered a speech at the event.

In his speech, Spyros Capralos stressed that Azerbaijan is recognized as a sports country in the world.

As a result of the high attention and care given to sports at the state level, modern sports infrastructure has been created in the country. At the same time, Azerbaijani athletes successfully represent the country in the international arena.

All these were possible thanks to the successful sports policy of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Spyros Capralos also praised the high level of the first European Games held in Baku under the leadership of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

After the presentation of the modern Olympic anthem, the president of the European Olympic Committees handed souvenirs to the NOC Vice-President Chingiz Huseynzada, and Secretary-General Azar Aliyev.

NOC officials also gave the committee's special gift to Spyros Capralos

The solemn anniversary ceremony was followed by a grand concert program.

--

