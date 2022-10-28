Joint efforts required to convey Turkic states' rightful position to whole world – official

28 October 2022 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Joint efforts are required to convey the rightful position of Turkic countries to the whole world, Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Omar Kocaman said in Shusha, Trend reports.

"It might be difficult sometimes to make our fair position known to the world. In my opinion, each Turkic state has its own experience, and it's necessary for them to exchange expertise. We have to make joint efforts to convey our rightful position to everyone. Therefore, the events held in Baku on October 27 and in Shusha on October 28, are of great importance in this regard," he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz