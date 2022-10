18 October 2022 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree appointing Anar Imanov Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Croatia.

Following another presidential order, Shovgi Mehdizada was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

