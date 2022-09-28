President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed progress of restoration work at Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex [PHOTO]

28 September 2022 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the progress of restoration work at the Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex.

Assistant to President Anar Alakbarov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the work done.

The estate complex was constructed by representatives of the Mehmandarovs generation in the 18th century.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation started repair and restoration work in the Mehmandarovs’ estate complex, as well as the family mosque and the spring in the area in October 2021.

While viewing the restoration work, the spring which is included in the Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex was commissioned.

The restoration work is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

---

